A video of a young lady showing off a home she recently acquired has gone viral online

She announced that she bought the plush house at the age of 22 years

Many people who reacted to the video commended her on her becoming a homeowner at a young age

A young lady, @mkaythecreator, has become an inspiration to many people after she took to TikTok to announce that she had become a homeowner.

The young lady, aged 22, posted a video of herself in an excited mood, standing outside her new home as she popped champagne to celebrate her achievement.

She revealed in the caption of the video that by becoming a homeowner, she has broken a generational curse in her family.

The adorable 19-second video, at the time of writing this report, has raked in over 200,000 likes and 4,000 comments.

Netizens commend the lady for becoming a homeowner

Social media users who thronged the comment section of the video congratulated the young lady on becoming a homeowner.

JB replied:

I don’t even know you but I’m so proud of you & pray God blesses you with many more homes to come. The courage it takes to break a generational case!! Congratulations

Soul_snatcher reacted:

Congrats !!! Don't live there, rent it..use as collateral, buy another and rent again (continue)....in a few yrs you'll be a wealthy woman All the best

Mar__tinac reacted:

Mar__tina ng it at the age of 17 and manifesting it to myself surely at the age of 22 when I’m 22 I’ll come back and tell you guys how far so help me God

Sweetbits indicated:

24 and it seems impossible to do in Canada! Praying one day this can be me. SO PROUD OF YOU BBY

Tish added:

Congratulations!! Can we get the dress deets ?

