A Senior High School (SHS) student has appealed to musicians to compose songs from lessons from subjects like Science, Maths, etc.

He believes this will go a long way to help students and also make the learning process much easier.

Ghanaian SHS Student Appeals To Musicians: "Compose Songs With Topics We Learn In School"

Making the appeal in a TikTok video, @Kofi Guy, the TikToker, who from his speech seemed overwhelmed with studying, asked if musicians could simplify the lessons by making them into songs.

"For instance, what is science, then they provide the answers in a form a song." he said.

He, thus, called on Sarkodie and the likes to come to their rescue with such songs which can easily be memorised and sang.

"I beg, Sarkodie and co, you guys should help us, okay?" he said.

Ghanaians react to video of TikToker appealing to musicians

It appears @Kofi Guy expressed a genuine concern shared by many TikTokers, as most of them expressed similar sentiments.

One user @Pretty Secure couldn't agree less with Kofi's assertion. She wrote:

"Finally someone has said what I wanted to say."

Natun wrote:

"I hope n pray they listen to u and take actions, cos it will help students so much."

Ernestina Essuman wrote:

"Eiii boy this one d33 I support you."

Afro-Nayao wrote:

"Oh boi mese they should helps us oh."

Debby Ama also recalled:

"I remember my Social teacher telling a classmate who's member of the school band to sing definition of things so she could remember like the songs."

