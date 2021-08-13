Choirmaster has jumped to his wife Beverly Afaglo's defence after she was dragged online

The musician indicated that even countries that had many resources still asked for support from other countries

He was reacting to an old video of his wife telling off her critics for allegedly calling her broke

Ghanaian musician Eugene Kwadwo Boadu Baah, better known by his stage name Choirmaster has reacted to social media trolls who have dragged his wife Beverly Afaglo over an old video.

In a new video sighted by YEN.com.gh on the official Instagram page of Choirmaster, the musician was seen eating some banku.

He was seated in what looked like a music studio as he took a break from work to enjoy the popular local Ghanaian dish.

Even Ghana with all her resources still needs help - Choirmaster defends wife Beverly Afaglo (video)

Choirmaster then used the opportunity to address issues pertaining to his wife Beverly Afaglo's 'go fund me' and momo issues that arose after their house was gutted by fire.

According to him, even Ghana with all the natural resources at her disposal was still soliciting for funds from other countries.

His post on Instagram read: "Even the Whole Ghana WEY dey brag say she get everything , CoCoa, Timber,Gold, Oil sef still dey go solicit for funds from Amanoni! Ah well whether Support or Not enogo stop Me from eating My BANKU ! #TGIF"

Many fans took to the comment section to react to the video and accompanying caption which the musician dropped.

qb_appiah wrote: "You for add more banku sef… wetin man no see before"

hassanafuseinimumin also commented: "If the money you have can solve your problems eat it don't go and add ulcer to it"

shamaalibaba had this to say: "3noaa nunu"

Choirmaster's comment comes after Beverly Afaglo's home got razed down by fire some days ago.

After the incident, some friends, colleagues and management of the actress started a project to solicit funds for her.

However, an old video of Afaglo, claiming to be very rich resurfaced in the same period which stirred a debate on social media.

