Atinga Nsobila Joel has announced the date and venue for his official Guinness World Record attempt

The young man caused a frenzy when he shared the greenlight from Guinness World Records to become the newest record holder for the longest Khebab grilling marathon by an individual

The new update from the khebab chef has got many netizens anticipating the event

Ghanaian khebab chef Atinga Nsobila Joel took the Ghanaian internet by storm when he shared the approval from Guinness World Records to become a record holder for the longest khebab grilling marathon.

Several weeks after declaring his intentions, the young man has shared an update on his highly anticipated event.

The update, which comes a few days after Chef Smith's cook-a-thon, has got many khebab lovers excited as they can't wait to share it at this remarkable moment.

Atinga's Khebab-a-thon gets venue Photo source: Facebook/AtingaJoel

Atinga Joel chooses Legon City Mall as venue for his khebab-a-thon

Atinga shared a new post online sharing the date and venue for his khebab-a-thon. The post sighted by YEN.com.gh indicated that Atinga will begin his kheb-a-thon starting April 11 at the newly launched Legon City Mall.

The young man has targeted the 90th-hour mark for his event, which is expected to conclude on April 4.

The poster has already gained significant traction online, as many netizens have taken to social media to share their anticipation and remarks about the event.

Netizens react to Atinga' Khebab-a-thon

YEN.com.gh gathered a few comments from fans as they shared their remarks about Atiga's upcoming event.

Chef Smith ends cook-a-thon

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Ghana's chef Smith, who began his cooking marathon attempt on February 1, had finally wrapped things up.

The Ghanaian chef cooked for 820 hours. He will now submit his evidence and await approval from the decision-making body for the Guinness World Records.

