Atinga Nsobila Joel, a Ghanaian man has announced that he would be embarking on a Guinness World Record attempt for the longest barbecue marathon

Sharing an official flier, he disclosed that the move would be starting on April 11, 2024, and end on April 14, 2024

Many people talked about the increasing trend of Ghanaians attempting to break a GWR

A Ghanaian man living in the Northern Region, Atinga Nsobila Joel, has expressed his interest in breaking the Guinness World Record for the longest barbecue marathon, aka kebab-a-thon.

On the official flier circulating on social media, Atinga Nsobila Joel disclosed that he would be barbecuing for 90 hours from April 11 to 14, 2024.

The official flier also had his contact details and his social media handles.

Atinga joins the likes of other Ghanaians, who have embarked on a Guinness World Record attempt in recent times, such as Chef Faila Abdul Razak who attempted the GWR cook-a-thon, Afua Asantewaa who attempted the sing-a-thon but failed, Chef Smith has been cooking for over 600 hours.

Below is the official poster announcing the plan by Atinga Nsobila Joel to embark on a record-breaking attempt.

Reactions as Ghanaian man attempted to break GWR for the longest BBQ marathon

Many people talked about the current trend of Ghanaians attempting to break a GWR, while others showed excitement about the type of marathon Atinga Nsobila Joel opted for since it involved food.

akosuashirley said:

but I will be there every day with my plate and support

zuh_gh said:

They should just close the book, we beg them

dremzy1 said:

, even Guinness needs to award Ghanaians the best in doing A-thon

nanaefyalortty said:

Charley he Dey come grill or chew? If grilling, then I will be there to support him

patorollie said:

GHANAIANS AINT READY TO RETURN THE BOOK O

chichilita_the_lady said:

Pls where’s the location. I will support this wholeheartedly. I will be there every day. Aboki suya

xcluzivejerryjay said:

I must start working with GWR now bcos the way they're chopping our money is not easy ...Aboki wan close the book

eben._esser said:

I think this guy will be the last person, please if close, don’t forget to bring the key , we want to send it to GWR‍♂️

Chef Abena Kwartemaa slept behind the stove after cooking for over 200 hours

YEN.com.gh reported that Chef Abena Kwartemaa, who was on a quest to break the record for the longest cooking hours by an individual, was captured sleeping.

This came after the Ghanaian chef cooked for over 200 hours as she competed with another Ghanaian chef, Chef Smith, who had cooked for over 600 hours.

Many people in the comments pleaded with her to quit the challenge and get enough sleep.

