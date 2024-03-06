Chef Smith started his official Guinness World Record cooking marathon attempt on February 1 in Accra

After over a month, the Ghanaian chef has ended his attempt, having cooked for 820 hours

A video of him cooking his last meal, hand in hand with his sous chef as fans cheer him, on has got many netizens in awe

On February 1, 2024, Chef Ebenezer Smith began his cooking marathon, taking over the mantle from Chef Faila, whose attempt has now been rendered unsuccessful by GWR.

Chef Smith initially targeted to cook for 15 days, hoping to unseat the current record holder, Ireland's Chef Alan Fisher.

After 35 days, the Ghanaian chef has brought his cook-a-thon to an end, having cooked for over 820 hours.

Chef Smith and his sous chef.

Chef Smith cooks his last meal

During the ending minutes of Chef Smith's cook-a-thon, he was spotted locked in a hand-in-hand pose with his sous chef as they prepared their last meal.

As he stirred the meal, Chef Smith waved to the crowd who had already gathered at the Amadia Shopping Center to share in his joy as he ended the attempt.

Both attempts from Ghana to get a Guinness World Record have been unsuccessful. However, many fans have registered their hope for Chef Smith to break the deadlock.

Netizens hail Chef Smith's extensive cook-a-thon attempt

YEN.com.gh gathered a few comments from netizens as they praised Chef Smith and his sous chef on their 35-day cooking attempt.

bhurny_dictah said:

He has done well..congratulations @chefsmithghana

nana_adoma_finesse wrote:

I'm watching from his place of cooking right now and I plea @guinnessworldrecords to crown him cause this man observed all protocols and sure is winner

giftedkollection' noted:

Well done this is what we call determination congratulations

nephron_official shared:

Does that mean his assistant was with him throughout this hours ‍♂️‍♂️‍♂️

Amerado and more support Chef Smith

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that several Ghanaian musicians, including Amerado, Kweku Smoke, and Yaw Tog, had stormed Chef Smith's cook-a-thon attempt to serenade the scores of Ghanaian fans present.

In a video, Chef Smith sang with energy and passion as Amerado performed his hit song.

