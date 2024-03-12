President Akufo-Addo's daughter Gyankroma didn't disappoint fashionistas with her look at the launch of the 13th African Games

The Chief Executive Officer of the Creative Arts Council flaunted her expensive designer bag at the sports event

Some social media users commented on the trending video posted by Ghanaian blogger GH Hyper on Instagram

The President of Ghana and one of his beautiful daughters, Gyankroma Akufo-Addo, were presented at the launch of the 13th African Games at the University of Ghana Sports Stadium over the weekend.

Ghanaian politician and member of the New Patriotic Party Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo wore a long white sleeve with the colours of the Ghana flag on the collar.

Gyankroma Akufo-Addo slays in an expensive jersey to the 13th African Games in Ghana. Photo credit: @ghhyper

The Chief Executive Officer of the Creative Arts Council, Gyankroma Akufo-Addo, looked sporty in a Free The Youth soccer jersey that she styled with denim jeans.

She looked elegant in an all-black cornrow hairstyle and mild makeup while styling her look with black sunglasses and a Christian Dior pre-owned 2019 Oblique Saddle belt bag.

Watch the video below:

Vice President Bawumia looks classy in a striped suit

The Vice president of Ghana, Mahamudu Bawumia, looked simple and dapper in a long white sleeve and a blue striped suit for the historic occasion.

Watch the video below:

Some social media users commented on President Akufo-Addo and his daughter's video

YEN.com.gh has compiled some reactions below.

master_bony stated:

I always say the security Detail is weak; there’s no communication device in their ears smh

str8_bk_2t stated:

Heerhh, Wicked man

_foreign_citizen stated:

The light in my area went off 6 hours ago. If you talk pɛ, they will come for u

mekadg3 stated:

King of the circus

abdullai670 stated:

He will jux go there and sleep again ….

celebritynurse20 stated:

The girl walking Showboy is it his girlfriend just asking for a friend

Iamstephenanarfo stated:

Another avenue to steal more

32darkside stated:

This one dea Eno be akuffo Addo dwata he for fo do DNA cos this girl fine wey he no even take anything from his father. . Ibe this same lady wey no take the stadium give wale last December nu oh

mildred_unscripted stated:

Can someone tell him that my lights are out

