A Ghanaian man went to ShopRite at Accra Mall to buy some things and left his wallet with money and other documents behind.

According to Abdel Razak Yakubu, his wallet contained GH¢3000, a cheque book and other important stuff.

In a Facebook post, Abdel Razak Yakubu said he left the items in a ShopRite trolley.

Seth Gyan, an employee of ShopRite, found a customer's wallet and other documents in a and returned them to the manager Photo credit: @AccraMallLimited

However, one of ShopRite's employees, who works as a trolley boy, found the missing items while he was packing them and returned the missing money and other items to his manager.

Abdel Razak Yakubu said the trolley boy is called Seth Gyan and urged everyone who would go to the mall to thank him for returning his missing items.

His Facebook post read:

"If u find yourself at ShopRite- Accra Mall, look for Seth Gyan and say a big thank you to him on my behalf. He found my purse containing 3K Ghana Cedis, a cheque book and other stuff and returned it to his manager for safekeeping until I came back for it. I had left it in one of their trolleys. Seth is a trolley boy and an honest human being. I have made a new friend! God bless you Seth. I know u won’t see this post, but may the blessings that we shower on u here manifest in your life. Keep being good.”

Ghanaians praise ShopRite trolley boy

YEN.com.gh collated some reactions to Abdel's story. Read them below:

Isaac Obour said:

God bless him soo much

Sire Kelly Wallace wrote:

Big shouts to Seth ️ Good people still exist

Kwasi Hughes Jr. said:

Seth, you have just succeeded in getting yourself a big blessings.

Daniel Danso wrote:

Your good deeds equally follows you everytime Boss RAY… And to Seth, may Jehovah bless you. As the first born of boss RAY, I have certified Seth as my direct back- born.

Dorcas Kaningen Bendah said:

There are still good people cos one guy at Mole Game found my husband’s wallet and returned it, it was having almost $10,000 in it. I’m not surprised because there are God-fearing beings around. Bless you Seth Gyan

Honest but unemployed Ghanaian man returns GH¢100,000 he found in a taxi

In a similar story, a Ghanaian passenger who found a huge amount of money in a taxi has returned it.

The unemployed man said he decided not to give it to the taxi driver because he could not trust that the money would be returned to the owner.

He, therefore, took it to an Accra-based media house where the owner was found, and the money was given to him.

Source: YEN.com.gh