A Ghanaian passenger found a huge sum of money in a taxi he joined but decided not to give it to the driver

The passenger said he could not trust the taxi driver to give the money to the owner, so he took it to an Accra-based media house

In a Facebook post, Richard Kwadwo Nyarko said the owner had her ID card as part of the money

A Ghanaian man has proved that despite the country's economic situation, some generous people are still around.

In a Facebook post, Ghanaian journalist Richard Kwadwo Nyarko narrated the incident and the man's actions after finding the money.

Richard recounted that the man said he boarded a taxi and found GH₵100,000 in the cab.

He initially wanted to give it to the driver, but he could not trust the man to find the owner and return it. So he decided to take it to a media house in Accra for them to help him locate the owner.

He took the money to Accra-based JoyNews and narrated the incident to them.

“There are still some good people out there! A man who boarded cab came to JoyNews a while ago and brought a GH¢100,000 he discovered from the car he boarded. He suspects the money belongs to a woman who was also a passenger. He didn’t tell the driver because he felt the driver may not find the owner of the money. Luckily, he found the ID of the woman. Blessings to the guy!” Richard’s post read.

Netizens react to the passenger's return of the money

YEN.com.gh collated some comments on the post. Read them below:

@Adjei Boakye said:

In this economy, God bless him.

@Eugene Osei-Tutu wrote:

Wow. he is a good man. May God surprise him

@Maame Saaku Arhin said:

Richard Kwadwo Nyarko please connect this guy to my grandmother Ama Da......he fit the work of house help... We can trust Amoah George

@Dzifa Gunu wrote:

God bless him 100k is enough to get him out of this town but he didn’t think evil

@Nana Ekua said:

Listening to him on adom fm. He's not the driver ooo. He's a passenger. He says he didn't tell the driver cos he doesn't trust him. So he brought the cash straight to your station. Interestingly, the guy is unemployed ooo. God bless him.

@Franky Darling wrote:

In this day and age, why do people still carry such quantum of money on them. And they actually forget it in a car. It's like they have such amounts in multiple folds. Smh

@Quophi Sekyi wrote:

One of the few honest guys needed to lead Ghana. God bless him

Ghanaian man returns GH₵30,000 paid to him by mistake

Earlier, a young man was commended on social media for an honourable act.

David Turkson, a Ghanaian sales representative employed by Kumasi-based Goodman Lubricant Limited, showed he was a man of integrity.

The young man had access to an extra GH30,000 that had been provided to him, but he chose to obediently return it to the customer, resulting in a significant accounting blunder

Honest Uber driver who returned passenger's iPhone 12 pro

Meanwhile, an Uber driver was celebrated on social media for returning a passenger's phone when he found it in his car.

The passenger, identified as Emem Ekong, said the driver returned her iPhone 12 pro after she left it in the vehicle.

Emem, with the Twitter handle @pweedylady2, took to the platform to celebrate the driver, Mr Osakwe, for coming back to return her phone.

