Chef Smith observed International Women's Day with a touching post to all the female members of his team

In a post on Facebook, he thanked them for the support they offered him as he attempted the Guinness World Record

Netizens who also thronged the comment section of the post congratulated Chef Smith and her team

In celebrating International Women's Day, Chef Ebenezer Smith, in a show of gratitude, has commended the women who played a crucial role in his just-ended 35-day cooking marathon.

Taking to his Facebook page, Chef Smith posted four photos of his recently ended cook-a-thon, where he posed for pictures with his sous chef, Leticia Martekie Sankah, the coordinator for the cook-a-thon, Naa Adjeley Shuga, as well as other women who were instrumental in his quest to attempt the record for the longest cooking time held by an individual.

As the world celebrates women for their accomplishments, Chef Smith thanked the women on his team for making his world record attempt possible.

"To all the incredible women, may this woman's day be a reminder of your worth and the powerful impact you have on me, Millennium Chef Smith Cookathon and the world. God bless you all richly in abundance," the post read.

At the time of writing the report, the post by Chef Smith had raked in over 300 likes and 16 comments.

Ghanaians congratulate Chef Smith

Netizens who thronged the comment section of the post congratulated Chef Smith and his team for embarking on the record.

Patience Fafali Ozorkor Iron commented:

Never an Easy Journey. But Jehovah took u guys through. We Praises his name forever !. Congratulations

Nana Yaw Ceaser Pasioti reacted:

Congratulations chef smith

Dalorihi Naa Seidu Abdul-haq replied:

You are a show stopper

Curtis Cyril Nana Sarfo added:

Well done big bro

Sorochi Goodness Nwabuisi

Congratulations dear

Chef Smith rushed to the hospital

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Chef Ebenezer Smith was rushed to the hospital for urgent medical attention after he ended his cooking marathon.

Journalists were denied the chance to interview Chef Smith with the excuse that he had been sent to the hospital after having stayed in the glass booth for so long.

