The Ghana Police Service has denied reports that it had arrested Ghanaian blogger and social media commentator, Albert Nat Hyde.

Reports went rife on social media on Wednesday, March 14, 2024, that Albert Hyde, popularly known as Bongo Ideas, had been arrested by the police.

According to a statement shared by blogger, Ronnie Is Everywhere, Bongo Ideas had reportedly been picked up at about 2:00am in the night.

The narrator who claimed to be a relative of Bongo Ideas indicated that the men who picked him up wore uniforms suggesting that they were police officers.

He added that even though the men refused to show them where they were taking Bongo to, the family had tried checking across nearby police stations but had not been successful in locating him.

A controversial figure on social media for some of the opinions he shares, the news of Bongo Ideas' arrests seemed to have excited a section of online users.

Twenty four hours after the initial reports of his arrest, nothing had been heard from Bongo Ideas and his whereabouts was also not known.

Police releases statement on Bongo Ideas

To make the confusion worse, the police has released a statement denying reports of being behind Bongo Ideas' arrest.

According to the police statement, a relative has even confirmed that Bongo Ideas was currently at home.

"The attention of the Ghana Police Service has been drawn to Social Media reports that one Albert Nat Hyde a.k.a. BongoIdeas has been arrested by the Police.

The Ghana Police Service has not arrested the said individual. The Police has contacted a relative who has confirmed that BongoIdeas is at home," it read.

