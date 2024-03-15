Banks in Ghana have offered assurances to stakeholders for the disruption in internet banking service following the internet outage

Banks in Ghana have offered an apology and words of assurance to customers after the widespread disruption of internet banking services, which has lasted over 24 hours.

In a statement, the Ghana Association of Bankers confirmed that service delivery had been affected, especially via digital channels.

Banking services have been affected by the internet outage.

The association assured that it would continue to work with internet service providers to resolve the problem.

“We will continue to work with our partner internet providers to ensure expedited resolution to normal business and will continue to update you on further developments.”

It relayed the updates from the National Communication Authority indicating that damage to undersea cables caused the widespread disruption to internet services in Ghana and other parts of Africa.

In Ghana, citizens have been unable to access essential internet services and social media.

Famous American online streamers Kai Cenat and Fanum left Ghana barely 24 hours after landing due to the internet outage.

The duo were meant to stay for four days after arriving in the country on Wednesday, March 13, 2024.

Unfortunately, they decided to end their Africa tour due to poor internet connection.

MPs want briefing on internet outage

YEN.com.gh reported that some Members of Parliament want Minister for Communications and Digitalisation Ursula Owusu-Ekuful to speak on internet disruption.

MP for North Tongu Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa said there were serious national security concerns following the disruption.

Damage to undersea cables is reported to have caused the widespread disruption to internet services.

