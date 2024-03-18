A Ghanaian man has shared his "grass to grace story" in a video on social media

In a TikTok post, he recounted how he had transformed from being jobless in 2020 to how he has become a supervisor

A Ghanaian man based in Canada has shared his transformative story of how he moved from being jobless to becoming a supervisor.

Celebrating his gains on TikTok in a photo shared by @opabenegh, he noted that he stayed without a job from January to December 2020.

"There was no hope," he said.

However, four years down the line, he has been elevated to the position of a supervisor, although he did not state the firm, or company he works with.

He couldn't help but beam with smiles in the photo he shared on TikTok.

Obviously proud of his gains, he thanked the Lord for how far he has brought him. He wrote:

"See...God will come through for you when you least expected."

Netizens react to story of man who becomes manager after staying jobless for long

His post has drawn various reactions from TikTokers, with many of them congratulating him.

@Nessa's stitches wrote:

"Congratulation."

@Dansonjnr wrote:

"Show us the way, I need job in Toronto.

@Adepa Kwenkwen wrote:

"There is God oooooo. Have faith and he will surely surprise you."

@Cyborg Africana wrote:

"Amen. Congratulations bro. Go higher."

