A Ghanaian man has advised young men to seek relationships with older foreign women as a means to travel abroad and shared his own experience of marrying a 67-year-old woman for that purpose

His viral video has ignited discussions on social media, with some viewing his approach as adventurous while others question the ethics of such relationships

This story raised alarm on the unconventional paths people may take to fulfill their travel aspirations, prompting a range of reactions online

A Ghanaian man who recently embarked on a journey abroad has shared unconventional advice with young men, encouraging them to seek relationships with aging foreign women as a means to secure opportunities for travel and companionship.

The man, who goes by the handle @kamashiigh, disclosed his own experience in a viral video, revealing that he had successfully followed this unorthodox path to venture overseas.

He proudly declared that he is now happily married to a woman approximately 67 years old.

A man from Ghana advises men on how to travel Photo credit: @kamashiigh

Source: TikTok

"I got my woman from Facebook and she helped me to come here. Just dress well and post nice pictures of yourself. Also make sure you shower love on her when you get in touch," he said.

Social media users react to advice that young men should date old white women

The video has sparked a flurry of reactions among social media users, with opinions divided on the man's approach to achieving his travel dreams.

Some view it as a creative and adventurous path to international experiences, while others raise questions about the dynamics of such relationships and the ethical considerations involved.

Asumadu Sakyi Boateng said:

Thank you bro, God bless you very much

Bluelady26 mentioned:

Swears God bless you for helping our men

giftykyeiasamoah indicated:

the moment i see your post i start saying jeeesssusss

Watch the video below:

Source: YEN.com.gh