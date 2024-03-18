A Ghanaian man has won the admiration of many on social media after he shared a video of himself assisting his wife with house chores

The man took it upon himself to wash the dishes while his wife was away, and also helped her cook the evening meal when she returned

While some Ghanaians have showered praises on him for his support, others have also tagged him as a clout chaser

A Ghanaian man has exemplified what it means to be the perfect husband in a video shared on social media.

In the TikTok video, the man, who has been described by many netizens as a supportive husband, demonstrated his love for his wife by helping her do some house chores.

One morning after having breakfast with her, he learnt of her plans to go to the market.

As a loving husband, he first decided to see her off, then, returned home only to find out that his wife could not wash the dishes before stepping out. So he decided to give her a surprise.

"I knew she would be exhausted when she returns. Moreover, I didn't want her to be stressed out since she was going to prepare stew when she returned.

"So I took it upon myself and as quickly as I could, I fetched some water, washed the dirty utensils and arranged them where they belonged," he said.

Afterward, he eagerly awaited his wife's arrival. Upon learning of her return, he hurried to meet her, assisted in brining the items she got from the market to the house and helped her in preparing the evening's meal.

Watch the video below:

Ghanaians divided over video of man helping his wife with house chores

The video has drawn various reactions from netizens, with many expressing their admiration for the man.

Joefeli0 wrote:

Such a lovely man every lady wish to have ..Thank you sisterhood is proud of you

Ama Afriyie Mensah also wrote:

Kyereɛ sɛ, you people have decided to suffocate we the singles this year

Star Girl also commented:

Lovely couple

Others, however, were skeptical about the man's public display of affection, describing it as insincere.

@Too Risky wrote

Love is beautiful when you watch it on TikTok

@AbbyGH wrote

TikTok love makes me want to fall in love some o…….. but Kai odeshi

Regardless of the comments, the man left a piece of advice for all men:

"Support your beautiful wives because they deserve to be cherished."

Man shows lady public love

Earlier, YEN.com.gh, reported on a story about a man who publicly displayed affection for his wife.

The man in a stark revelation said before he met his wife, his life was a mess.

However, things improved significantly after meeting her. He, thus, commended her for her efforts in making him a better person.

