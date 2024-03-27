A video of a Ghanaian lady shedding tears after she was refused a job offer has gone viral on social media

The lady in post in TikTok narrated the painful experience of having hopes of getting the role, only to be greeted with the sad news that someone else has occupied the position

Some netizens who saw the post sympathised with her, while others assured her that she would secure a better job

A Ghanaian lady who had high hopes of securing a job has been left in a state of distress after she was refused the offer.

In a video making rounds on social media, the lady was captured shedding tears while sharing the sad news with her followers.

According to her, she was very passionate about the job and was hoping to secure it but she has now been left heartbroken since things did not go as expected.

"Stayed up till 4am so I don’t get late for the job orientation only for them to tell me my position has been occupied."

Netizens sympathise with lady

Netizens who saw the video sympathised with the lady who bears the name @chef_baaba on TikTok. Others consoled her with a claim that she would secure a better offer soon.

@ Freda wrote:

"I traveled from Kumasi to Accra, attended day one of the orientation only to be told on day two that my position has been occupied huh hmm."

@Akyem Maaseba wrote:

"Better one will come. Don’t give up."

@Abena wrote:

"Something bigger it on the way love."

@Ms Becca wrote:

"Don’t worry better opportunities are coming ur way."

Woman loses job and has to sell dream house, starts building from scratch

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported on a story about a woman who lost her job, sold her house, and started building a new house from scratch.

In a picture post, @makaazah noted that the pain of losing her job was like no other. She was forced to sell her dream home.

However, her loving brother came to her aid and gave her a piece of land to build a new home for her children without bonds and loans.

