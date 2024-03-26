A video of a student of the University of Ghana detailing the characteristics of her dream man has popped up

In the video, the lady gave specific details on what her dream man should look like, stating categorically that she wants a man who would stand out when they walk together

Some netizens who seemed displeased with her criteria have chastised her in the comment session

A young female student of the University of Ghana, Legon, has stirred a frenzy on social media with her revelation of the characteristics of her dream man.

Speaking in a video making rounds on TikTok, she expressed a desire for a man who stands out when they are together.

"I won't go in for a man I can't take out. When I'm walking with you I have to feel good about myself," she said.

Speaking passionately about the qualities of her prospective suitor, she emphasised that he should be a man her parents would approve of. However, netizens seem displeased with the criteria she gave in the video.

University of Ghana student draws backlash from netizens

Her video has attracted various reactions on social media, with many netizens chastising her for the criteria she gave. Some also opined that the lady wasn't even sure about what she was asking for.

@Wexie wrote:

"What is she saying."

@Man Ocansey wrote:

"Then make yourself a good taste too for the boy er."

@Hy_Priest wrote:

"Wei."

@Daysdem wrote:

"If I bring this girl home my parents will disown me."

@Arabs wrote:

"Everyone needs somebody but I agree with her."

