A former staff of Groupe Nduom broke down in tears while appealing to the President Akufo-Addo and other notable people to help revive all the collapsed companies under the conglomerate

Philip Sarpiah revealed that he is now struggling to survive due to the Bank of Ghana banking sector cleanup that left him jobless

He disclosed that he abandoned his child because he was unable to fend for the kid due to poverty

Philip Sarpiah, a former employee of Groupe Nduom, could not hold back his tears while appealing to President Akufo-Addo to intervene in his deprived condition.

The resident of Ablekuma in the Greater Region revealed that life has become unbearable after he lost his job due to the financial cleanup that resulted in the collapse of companies under Groupe Nduom.

In an interview on Onua TV/FM's People's Assembly on Monday, July 25, Sarpiah disclosed that he abandoned his child because he was unable to fend for the kid.

Sarpiah wept like a baby while sharing how the situation has left him impoverished. He revealed that the financial sector cleanup left his colleagues numbering over 6,000 jobless.

While in tears, Sarpiah appealed to President Akuf-Addo, the Asantehene, the National Chief Imam, former president John Kufuor, and other prominent Ghanaians to intervene and help revive all the collapsed companies of Groupe Nduom.

His contagious tears got most people in the studio crying on live television.

YEN.comgh previously reported that between 2017 and 2020, the Bank of Ghana (BoG) embarked on a banking sector cleanup.

Non-performing institutions, including banks, savings, and loans companies, and microfinance that could not meet the minimum capital requirement were either merged, collapsed, or taken over by other indigenous companies.

The move was undertaken by the regulator in a bid to strengthen the banking sector.

