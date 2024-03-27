A video of a volunteer group sharing money in the full glare of the public has gone viral online

The group said they were given the money by a Ghanaian man who wanted to appreciate them for cleaning up a place

Money people who commented on the video commended the young man for the kind act

A benevolent Ghanaian man has been praised by many online after he gifted Bus Stop Boyz, a sanitation volunteer group, GH¢5000.

The leader of the group made the announcement of the kind man's gesture in a video on TikTok.

He said everything happened as they were cleaning a place at Ablekuma Fan Milk in Accra when suddenly a man came by, enquired about the number of volunteers working that day and gave out money to be shared among themselves equally for the good work they were doing to keep Ghana clean.

"We will like to thank Odo doctor for the kind gesture, we are 25 volunteers and everyone will get GH¢200." the leader of the group stated.

At the time of writing the report, the video had raked in over 57,000 likes and 1400 comments.

Ghanaians react to the video

Social media users who reacted to the video commended Odo doctor for the kind gesture.

kohl reacted:

Odo Doctor hope we have people like you ghana in hearts well done Mr. God bless you more

King Eben Kingster indicated:

God bless you guys, and Odo Doctor, please if he has a business promote his business small he is a good person. if someone supports a good course.

Source: YEN.com.gh