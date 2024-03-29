An elderly woman who expressed unhappiness after being duped by her customer has received help

Two individuals have come to the aid of an elderly Ghanaian woman who went viral recently after a video of her lamenting that she had been swindled surfaced online.

The elderly woman apparently got the sympathy of many Ghanaians after one of her customers used a counterfeit GH¢200 cedi note to purchase her item and received GH¢199 as a balance.

Old Ghanaian lady gets cash reward from two donors

The act by the said customer drew sharp criticism from many Ghanaians.

However, in a recent video cited sighted by YEN.com.gh on the X page of SIKAOFFICIAL1, the young man who initially disclosed what had happened announced that two individuals had donated an amount of GH¢1000 to the elderly woman.

In a show of gratitude, the elderly woman thanked the individuals for the kind gesture and sought God's blessing over their lives.

At the time of writing the report, the video had raked in over 170 views and 60 comments

Ghanaians react to the video

Many people who thronged the comments section of the video commended the donors for the kind gesture.

@klazikman stated:

There are always positives in the wrongs that surround us in life…. We should always try to find the positives from whatever happens to us…

@bbeebrey stated:

How can we donate some Bossu

@ghettoprofessa indicated:

God bless this guy and those who donated to the old lady.

@ekpeatsu1 reacted:

This is all we wish for as Ghanaians. Helping one another. #LetsLoveLead

