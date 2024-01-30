Ghanaian dancehall artiste Stonebwoy's recent kind gesture has touched the hearts of many

In a video, the popular singer was seen giving some cash to strangers he met while riding a motorcycle in Côte d'Ivoire with his lovely wife

Ghanaians who saw the video commended the singer for always putting people first

Ghanaian dancehall and reggae superstar Stonebwoy has put smiles on the faces of many netizens after his recent act of love.

Stonebwoy, who recently travelled to Côte d'Ivoire, was enjoying a motorcycle cruise through the countryside of the nation with his lovely wife, Dr. Louisa Satekla.

While cruising, they met some women of Ivorian descent walking along the path. In the video, Stonebwoy's wife, Dr Louisa, smiled as her husband stopped the motorcycle and beckoned the ladies to approach.

He gave them some notes of money, and you could see the excitement on the faces of the ladies.

Dr. Louisa couldn't hide her excitement at her husband's good deeds.

Stonebwoy is known as someone with a kind and loving heart, so the video doesn't come as a shock to people.

Ahead of the 2023 Christmas, he gave some assorted items to the women at Makola Market in Accra.

Ghanaians react to the video

Netizens who have long known Stonebwoy's kind nature shared their comments under the video. YEN.com.gh has compiled some below.

dionnebrooks3 said:

It’s so great to give to others ❤️❤️✊

mensaharnold rote:

I love Stone so much

sarahsend said:

He's the best, and I love him

adwosaahmens wrote:

Stonebwoy's wife is so lovely

