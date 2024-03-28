A Ghanaian lady has asked men who give up on pursuing a lady after their first proposal is turned down to refrain from doing that

Expressing her view in a TikTok video, she noted that men who do that do not love the ladies they professed love to

Taking to the comment session, some men who saw the video said her concern was invalid since any lady who rejected a man's proposal is not interested in him

A Ghanaian lady has taken to TikTok to express her frustration with men who give up on pursuing a lady after she turns down their first proposal.

In her opinion, any man who approaches a lady, professes love to her and backs off because she rejected his first proposal is not interested in the lady.

Ghanaian lady expressing her frustration in a TikTok video (Photo credit: @Appabi)

Source: TikTok

In the video, which has since gone viral, the lady noted that men must persistently pursue ladies to prove that they are truly in love with them, even if the ladies keep turning them down.

"If you come to a woman and tell her that you love her and she says "no," you just don't stop. That's not how it's done. You must pursue her till she gets another boyfriend," she said.

Watch the video below:

Netizens react to video of lady asking men to keep pursuing ladies who turn down their proposal

Her comment has received various reactions from netizens, with some saying that her point is invalid.

Some men who thronged the comment session noted that once a lady turns down a proposal it's an indication that she's not interested in you as a man, and that there's no point going after her again.

@Maclean wrote:

"If you go to a waakye joint and they tell you there is no waakye will you stand there saah .. you need to go to a different joint."

@Stephen wrote:

"We can't keep loving you when you don't love us back."

@TheArchAngel said:

"So as you say daabi no wetin you wan am do again? like he for beg you or what hell no not in this era."

@Maltiti wrote:

"We can't struggle for money and still struggle for love ooo."

Single mother fumes at Ghanaian men for refusing to date her

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported on a single mother who took to social media to vent over her inability to find a partner.

In a video shared on Twitter, the lady disclosed that Ghanaian men are refusing to date her because she is a single mother.

Many people who reacted to the video sympathised with her on the difficulty of finding a lover.

