A Ghanaian mother who was based in Canada has disclosed that she chose to be a single parent and explained the reasons behind her choice.

Empress Ghadafi, who moved back to Ghana after staying in Canada for 25 years, said she has three children and raised them as a single mother.

In an interview with DJ Nyaami on SVTV Africa, Empress Ghadafi said she brought her third child to Ghana.

Empress Ghadafi speaking to DJ Nyaami in an interview;. Photo credit: SVTV Africa

Source: Youtube

Ghanaian mum chooses to be a single parent

Empress Ghadafi said she knew she would enjoy more government benefits as a single mother than as a couple.

“In abroad, you have a choice to be single or attached. For me, the benefit for my children and me was being single. There are benefits I enjoy as a single parent. The government will support me financially raise my children but when I am attached, I will not be entitled to those benefits.”

She admitted that the government may support her if she is attached, but it would not be as much as she receives for being a single mother.

Empress Ghadafi added that she did not want to be in a situation where she had to compel a man to support her and take care of her children, hence her decision.

"When your status changes, your income also changes. So I chose to be a single parent because I didn’t want to be in a situation where I would be begging a man to take care of his children."

Source: YEN.com.gh