A video of a young lady expressing her unhappiness over her inability to get a lover has caused a stir online

In a video, she observed that men are scared to date ladies who are single mothers

Some netizens who reacted to the video admitted that they do not like to go out with single ladies

A young Ghanaian lady has sparked a massive reaction on social media after expressing her frustration over her difficulty in getting a lover.

Taken to TikTok, the young lady who identified herself as @genieahkosuahadepa2 said she has observed that guys in recent times do not want to date ladies who are single mothers.

The lady who had her baby at her back buttressed her point by adding that the reason why some men have taken such a stance against single mothers is that they do not want to date to take care of the kids.

"Men of late do not want to date we the born one ladies. I have observed that the men shy away from us because they do not want to take care of the kids. Now do you want to hide our kids or what, " she said.

At the time of writing the report, the video had gathered over 5000 likes and 700 comments

Ghanaians react to the comments on the lady

The 15-second video gathered a lot of reactions, with many people saying they do not fancy going in for single mothers

Omelly Joecrack commented:

Have you ever seen a football match starting with one nail 0:1

johnsewah618 stated:

hummm Dear some people like me,we tried this to marry born one but after you will see that they are dating their son father again

Paadi stated:

Have you seen a world cup match starting with 1:0

DR. Pope indicated:

Most of the Born ones are not faithful at all

