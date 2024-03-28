A video of a Ghanaian lady giving tips to women regarding the demands they make from their lovers is trending online

In a video on TikTok, she urged women to desist from demanding money from their partners to buy items like wig

Many people who commented on the video agreed with the lady on the advice she gave

A Ghanaian lady got tongues wagging after she listed things her fellow ladies should not demand from their partners.

Speaking in an interview with SVTV Africa, the pretty plus-size lady urged ladies not to be petty in their demands by asking for money to buy things like wigs, clothes or food.

"For me I cannot depend on a man. There are unnecessary things you should not ask a man, something like wig, dresses or money to refill you gas cylinder."

Instead, she encouraged ladies to demand certain items that would prove to their partners that they are mature and want to be independent.

"Assuming you own a shop and want to ask your man for money to buy a machine, when he gives you the money, he knows you are using it for something reasonable."

At the time of writing this report, the video had raked in over 8,000 views and 30 comments.

Watch the video below:

Ghanaians react to the video

Social media users who commented on the video shared opinions on the lady's advice, with many agreeing with her.

@rabiatumuhammad7285 reacted:

She is absolutely right as a lady you have to work on your own spend your own money so that your man will respect you

@petersontetteh6353 commented:

My one and only bae I love you saaaa you are always speaking fact God bless you excellence

@beebeesfuntasticadventures6110 replied:

As a Ghanaian female, I do agree with this guest that generally speaking, men respect women who work and are self reliant. She's beautiful and hard working. Nice interview.

@damoahlydia1284 stated:

Eiiii woo, any way i agree with you all that you're saying 100%

Lady in UK advises Ghanaians not to relocate abroad

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that a Ghanaian lady in the UK said that people living in Ghana who have jobs and earn an appreciable salary should not relocate abroad.

She said settling and finding a job after arriving abroad and making money are other aspects that make it more difficult after one emigrates.

"I entreat those in Ghana who have a job not to relocate abroad. If you are more comfortable in Ghana I wouldn't advise you to migrate."

