Ghanaian-American scientist and contributor to the fibre optics invention, Dr Thomas Mensah, has died at 74

A statement released by the family disclosed that he passed away after he succumbed to a brief illness

The Adisadel College Old Boys Association also confirmed the demise on X, where netizens mourned Dr Mensah's death

Dr Thomas Mensah, the revered Ghanaian-American engineer and scientist who played a significant role in fibre optics development, has died at 74.

Family announces Dr Mensah's death

A statement issued by the family on Thursday, March 28, said Dr Mensah passed away after briefly battling sickness at the Kumasi Catholic Hope Exchange Hospital on March 27, 2024.

“The family hereby announces to the general public the saddening occurrence. Dr Thomas Mensah has died at 74,” portions of the statement read, per 3news.

The Adisadel College Old Boys Association official X handle also confirmed the demise of Dr Mensah.

“He was known on the global stage for his significant contributions in the field of fibre optics and nanotechnology. He was a proud Santaclausian. Rest well, Sir.”

The renowned inventor was instrumental in revolutionising telecommunications and technology globally.

Netizens mourn Dr Mensah

A wave of condolences has inundated the comments area of @UGadisco as netizens express their heartfelt sorrow over the passing of Dr Mensah. YEN.com.gh gathered some of the comments here.

@Emmanuelabedi3 said:

What?! A great loss, Ghana never made use of the knowledge of this man, and this is how it's ended.

@secondkwaku posted:

I still remember all his advice. Rest well, sir.

@RichmondBrakeam wrote:

Rest in Peace Legend.

@energiza commented:

Rest well Legend.

Meet Thomas Mensah the Ghanaian engineer who contributed to fibre optics invention

YEN.com.gh previously reported that Dr Thomas Mensah and his colleagues made history after inventing fibre optics, a technology for digital communication used in fields such as telecommunications, defence, engineering and medicine.

Fibre optics technology transmits information as light pulses along a glass or plastic fibre. Dr Mensah's work with fibre optics has given him worldwide recognition.

Dr Mensah's contribution to improving the processes involved in manufacturing fibre optic cables helped enhance the cost-effectiveness of those cables, paving the path for the use of fibre optics technology in the world to a far greater extent.

