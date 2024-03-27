A determined Ghanaian man with a physical disability has graduated from the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST)

Bright Antwi Frimpong bagged a bachelor's degree in geography and rural development from the Ghanaian university

His journey of resilience and accomplishment that triumph over turbulent physical and social adversities have inspired netizens

Bright Antwi Frimpong, a physically challenged student, has graduated with first-class honours from the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST).

His physical disability confined him to a wheelchair, and he faced several challenges due to his predicament.

Physically challenged Ghanaian Bright Frimpong bags first class from university. Photo credit: Peter Dazeley/@VOICE_of_KNUST (X).

Frimpong overcomes impediments

Despite insurmountable drawbacks, Frimpong's resilience outshone the difficulties of attaining higher education. He never allowed his predicament to limit his aspirations.

With steadfast determination, he navigated and approached each hurdle as an opportunity to work closer to his dream.

Frimpong recently graduated from the prestigious Ghanaian university with a degree in geography and rural development. His time at KNUST was marked by academic excellence.

See photos of him below:

His achievement comes after two friends who wrote their West African Senior School Certificate Examination (WASSCE) together in Ghana graduated as medical doctors. Another Ghanaian, Kate Agyakomah, emerged as the overall best-graduating student in the seventh cohort of the Diploma in Midwifery programme at the University of Cape Coast (UCC).

Netizens inspired by Bright Antwi Frimpong

Frimpong's remarkable achievement, which transcends barriers through his story of perseverance, has motivated many online.

@EmeraldLotus1 wrote:

CONGRATULATIONS DARLING I'M VERY PROUD OF YOU.

@Burgeon_7 commented:

Congratulations to him.

@duppi_maka wrote:

I'm not surprised.

@Kingskipper_GH posted:

Top guy. I'm happy for this gem.

@godwinisfine posted:

Don't be surprised after services he'll be going round with letters for employment. This is a country that doesn't have any plans for these people. Congratulations.

