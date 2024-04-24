A hardworking Ghanaian lady is being commended online after she shared videos of herself painting and laying tiles

Nana Konadu, as she is known, said the skill she learnt has given her financial stability

Netizens who saw her video trooped to the comment section to praise her and also promise to give her contracts

A video of a beautiful Ghanaian lady working as a painter and tiler has ignited conversation about the importance of skilled work amid growing unemployment in Ghana.

Many of the people, who reacted to the video, said they would not be struggling to find jobs today if they had heeded to advice to learn a trade.

Nana Konadu, the painter & tiler Photo credit: nanakonadu212/TikTok

Source: TikTok

The hardworking lady identified as Nana Konadu insinuated in a voice-over accompanying the video sighted by YEN.com.gh on TikTok that craftmanship is better than any form of education.

The lady, who calls herself Sexy_Painter_Tiler, said her painting and tiling works have given her financial stability, making her independent and self-reliant.

"If your mum had advised you to learn a craft, you would have said she hates, you would have said she does want you to make it in life. But look at me, even if I'm at home, I'm cashing out, if I go to work, I cashout, if I travel, wherever I go, have it on my fingertips. Craftmanship to the whole world," she proudly said

Netizens praise her

Netizens who came across the video, which had raked in over 5k likes and 420 comments as of the time of writing this story, on her TikTok page, nanakonadu212, have praised her with some promising her more gigs.

SirPatrick commented:

"If this is how good you are then i have no option than to give my project to you."

itsRay also commented:

"mese, my younger brother has completed SHS, we advising g him to learn a trade he's says no oooo, he doesn't want to hear the work learn trade koraaaa."

nathan_878 said:

"Almighty God should bless all ladies who are working hard to make it in life. Amen."

What Country Is This? also said:

"Good one! I pray your rich male clients don't deceive you into the oldest occupation."

Sexy_Painter_tilerr replied"

"May God forbid, ano go gree oo."

Source: YEN.com.gh