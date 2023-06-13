A spirited Ghanaian lady has given a powerful testimony, suggesting that she got cured from blindness

She indicated that during one session of the famous Alpha Hour, Pastor Agyemang Elvis mentioned her case

According to her, she got cured instantly and a physical object fell off her affected eye but melted quickly before she could take a photo

A lady has shared an intense testimony that got the entire congregation at Grace Mountain Ministry screaming out of joy and gratitude to God for performing an outstanding miracle.

According to the lady, whose face was covered to ensure her anonymity, she woke up somewhere in 2022 only to realise that she could not sleep properly in one eye.

"I got up and was blind in one eye. I visited the hospital and the doctor said the affected eye was beyond repair. However, I remembered a pastor once told me that people are trying to get me blind so it occurred to me that this was not physical," the lady said.

How the lady got her miracle on Alpha Hour

The lady further recounted that on the fateful day that her healing occurred, she was in bed because she used to feel pain whenever her eyes had contact with light.

During the prayer session that begins at 12:00 am each day, the young lady says Pastor Elvis mentioned her case and she got cured instantly.

"Pastor Elvis mentioned my case. He said there was a lady who was blinded in one eye, prayed and said it was done. Instantly, a physical mass fell from my eye. I wanted to take a picture but it melted quickly so I could not. From that moment, my sight was restored," she indicated.

Watch the video below:

