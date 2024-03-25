Black Sherif's The Villain I Never Was has gained a new milestone on streaming platforms

The 22-year-old musician has been Spotify's most streamed artiste of the year twice in a row

In a recent interview, the musician established that he doesn't take strides his streaming strides for granted

YEN.com.gh spoke to music journalist and art critic Gabriel Myers Hansen about Black Sherif's skyrocketing impact.

On October 6, 2022, Ghana's Mohammed Ismail Frimpong, aka Black Sherif, released his debut album after signing with the global EMPIRE label.

Barely two years after the release, the musician's critically acclaimed 14-track project has earned over a billion streams across music platforms.

Fans have taken to social media to share in the young musician's strides and celebrate the new milestone.

Black Sherif shatters the glass ceiling

The success of Black Sherif's debut album was foretold by many industry players.

In a review of The Villain I Never Was shortly after the release, Gabriel Myers Hansen, a music journalist and art critic with the Music In Africa Foundation, said, "Black Sherif has passed the litmus test, flourishing as the face of a new generation – a young guru with the hallmark of a legacy artiste."

Apart from the streams, the musician has gone on to win a BET award, walked on the London and Paris Fashion Week runways, and gained top cosigns from global heavyweights, including and Rick Ross.

Talking to Gabriel Myers Hansen about Black Sherif's new streaming milestone, he exclusively told YEN.com.gh that:

"It's not surprising if you’ve observed his career closely. The album has charted ever since it was dropped. He has been a proper digital superstar, and all his success falls into perspective. Aside from that, we can all agree that this is one of the few moments we can say the music sells itself."

Fans react to Black Sherif's new milestone

YEN.com.gh gathered a few remarks from fans as they shared their thoughts about Black Sherif's milestone.

@unrulyking00 said:

1billion streams be wild oo

@temiszn wrote:

Keeps making Nigerians proud

@DrugstoreWura noted:

And the 2nd hasn't drop yet?? Naaaa they are not catching up soon

Black Sherif speaks on his streaming success

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Black Sherif had opened up about what it means to be a two-time Spotify's most streamed artiste of the year.

In an interview with London's Capital 1Xtra, the musician said the support he gets makes him want to do more music and create a more significant impact.

