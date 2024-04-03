A video of a lady's encounter with a lion has sparked reactions on social media

This comes as the lady braided the furs of the lion as it lay there calmly in its cage

Many people who thronged the comments section of the video shared varied opinions on the actions of the lady

Social media has been thrown into a frenzy after a video of a young lady braiding the furs of a lion went viral online.

The video posted on the TikTok page of @braidtherapy803 showed the moment the lady was entering the lion's cage in the company of a male supervisor.

Looking frightened, the lady steadily moved to where the lion lay, got close to it and began rubbing her hand through its fur, after which she interlaced the furs.

As she braided the furs, the lion laid calmly, a move which gave the lady confidence to continue with her act.

She then posed for photos with the lion and showed off the new style she had done.

At the time of writing the report, the video of the lady's act had raked in over 200,000 likes and 1,000 comments.

Netizens react to the video

Many people who thronged the comment section of the video shared diverse views on the lady's action, with some opining that the lion was sedated.

Samiraa stated:

My family people won't allow me

user5724966587062 reacted:

That lion high as hell. No threat

Sunshine commented:

The lion is a little bit sedated to keep itself calm but congratulations you got that boo

user7339204800861 stated:

He’s looking like “ you coming or nah

nal3dii stated:

they should put you on Google first human to braid a lion

Titiana Robinson stated:

Lions don’t have sweat glands so they are naturally always tired.

89Seoul aka A’Lyas stated:

Gotta be the first to braid a lions mane!

Pretty lady walks with two big lions

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that a young lady (@tshxlo_felo_) shared a video showing the moment she walked two big lions in a park without fear.

Wearing jean shorts and a black top, the lady walked majestically behind the animals as if they were pets.

The lions strutted before her like her escorts.

