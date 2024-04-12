A video of Kwadwo Sheldon helping his grandma tie a headscarf has emerged on social media

The YouTuber, in the video, was seen showing love to the old lady, whom he speaks highly of due to the role she played in his upbringing

Netizens who saw the video were captivated by Kwadwo Sheldon's display of affection for his grandmother

Ghanaian YouTuber Kwadwo Sheldon has stirred emotions online after he shared a video of himself spending some time with his grandmother.

In the video shared on Instagram, the renowned YouTuber was captured showing affection to the old lady by helping her tie her headscarf.

Kwadwo Sheldon ties his granny's headscarf. Photo credit: @Kwadwo Sheldon

Source: Instagram

They were also seen engaging in a brief conversation shortly after he helped her tie the scarf.

Kwadwo Sheldon has always been fond of his grandmother, Adwubi. He has on various occasions spoken about the instrumental role she played in his life, from when he was a young boy till he grew up.

He has, therefore, vowed to reciprocate her love.

Watch the video below:

Netizens praise him

Netizens who saw the video were touched by Kwadwo Sheldon's display of affection for his grandmother. He received praise from many of them.

@The Pixel Barber wrote:

"May she live long to witness your wedding and your coming kids."

@AB Diamond wrote:

"I want my grandma to live long so I can come to her and do same for her."

@Mankaana wrote:

"Bro I can feel the relationship between u guys, this brought tears to my eyes as mine is no more. May jannah be her resting place."

Kwadwo Sheldon reveals how he met his YouTube protégé, Scanty

In an earlier publication, YEN.com.gh reported on how Ghanaian YouTuber Kwadwo Sheldon met his YouTube protégé, Scanty.

In a video, Sheldon revealed that Scanty, who was seeking a place to complete his National Service, approached him for an opportunity.

According to Sheldon, he decided to offer him the opportunity to work at Kwadwo Sheldon Studios.

Since then, Scanty has risen to fame, becoming a respected figure in the Ghanaian YouTube community.

His partnership with Sheldon has been marked by a strong on-set chemistry that Sheldon's audience seems to like.

Source: YEN.com.gh