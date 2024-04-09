Kwadwo Sheldon, in a video, shared how he met his right-hand man and Protégé, Scanty who he does YouTube videos with

Popular Ghanaian YouTuber Kwadwo Sheldon shared the heartwarming story of how he met his right-hand man and protégé, Scanty.

Sheldon revealed that Scanty, who was seeking a place to complete his National Service, approached him for an opportunity. According to Sheldon, he decided to offer him the opportunity to work at Kwadwo Sheldon Studios.

Since then, Scanty has risen to fame, becoming a respected figure in the Ghanaian YouTube community. His partnership with Sheldon has been marked by a strong on-set chemistry that Sheldon's audience seems to like.

The pair often collaborate to talk about trending topics on social media under their flagship show, Yawa Of The Day. The hilarious banter the pair often exchanges makes the show successful.

Kwadwo Sheldon and scanty spark reactions

YEN.com.gh gathered some reactions from social media users.

78 said:

I wish scanty also starts his own he would be bigger than him sef

Brainy Bright commented:

This is what we call favor when it locate no matter what u go shine

Smart Brain wrote:

he's right that particular guy dey worry paa

Mr.Asamoah- reacted:

Scanty is a different personnnnn the guy is just good

Gyai Gyimie wrote:

He'll Shine He'll Continue To Shine !!! ... That's How A Boss Talks .... @Kwadwo Sheldon you gained my respect anyday ...

