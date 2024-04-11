Kwadwo Sheldon has reacted to the verbal assault launched on him by actor Lil Win after he criticised the colour grading of his movie trailer

Lil Win was not happy about Sheldon passing negative reviews on his work and called him names in a viral video

In a post on X, addressing the comments by the actor, the YouTuber said he was too big for unnecessary distractions

Popular YouTuber Kwadwo Sheldon has responded to the verbal assault launched on him by actor Lil Win. The altercation began when Sheldon criticised the colour grading of Lil Win’s movie trailer for A Country Called Ghana, leading to a heated exchange between the two.

Lil Win was not pleased with Sheldon’s critique of his work. In a video that has since gone viral, the actor could be seen calling Sheldon names and expressing his displeasure over the negative reviews.

Sheldon, who has a significant following on YouTube, analysed the trailer of the film, pointing out the good and the bad.

In a post on X, Sheldon addressed the comments made by Lil Win. He stated:

Sometimes I really really for Jie eye cos this level no dey need distractions.

Kwadwo Sheldon sparks debate

