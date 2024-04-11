Lil Win has launched a scathing attack on YouTuber Kwadwo Sheldon, hurling insults at him for his criticism of his movie, A Country Called Ghana

The actor, who was displeased, gave several descriptions of Kwadwo Sheldon's head shape and size, blasting him for being negative

Sheldon and his protégé, Scanty, in one of their YouTube reviews, analysed Lil Win's upcoming movie, expressing their sentiments on the project

Ghanaian actor Lil Win has lashed out at YouTuber Kwadwo Sheldon for his critique of his upcoming movie, A Country Called Ghana. The actor, clearly upset by the criticism, did not hold back in his response.

Lil Win took to social media to express his displeasure. He responded with a series of punches aimed at Sheldon, focusing particularly on the YouTuber's head shape and size. The actor accused Sheldon of being overly negative and unconstructive in his criticism.

The controversy began when Sheldon, along with his protégé Scanty, shared their thoughts on the trailer of Lil Win's upcoming movie in one of their YouTube reviews. Sheldon was particularly critical of the video's colour grading, describing it as "terrible." His protégé, Scanty, also shared similar sentiments, describing the video as "dark."

Lil Win, however, did not take kindly to these comments. In his fiery response, he defended his work and questioned Sheldon's credibility as a critic.

The actor's response has sparked a heated debate among social media users.

Kwadwo Sheldon and Lil Win trend on social media

YEN.com.gh gathered some reactions from social media users.

owusu said:

kojo, don't mind them Adom NYAME is with you, and nobody can take it from us

CHAIRMAN O.D commented:

Take it easy Kojo.We go come watch in our numbers.Kojo Sheldon & co.cannot discourage us

Michael O’Donnell said:

Sheldon didn’t talk about the location. He talked about the editing process. Using the right resources to get the good results

Kwadwo Sheldon comments on Mr Drew's hair

In another story, Kwadwo Sheldon, in a light-hearted video, chastised Mr Drew for regrowing his hair and lamenting that the musician had "sold out."

The funny content creator, who is bald, was stunned when Mr Drew, who has rocked a bald look for some years now, dropped photos with fully grown hair.

Mr Drew reacted to the post and commented that Sheldon was alone, sparking laughter among netizens.

