Onua Showtime host Nana Ama McBrown didn't disappoint her fans with her stunning dress at the unveiling of her new Kids' lounge

Nana Ama McBrown's beautiful daughter, Baby Maxin, also warmed hearts with her pink dress and hairstyle

Some social media users have congratulated Nana Ama McBrown for thinking about the beauty and fashion needs of their kids

Ghanaian actress Nana Ama McBrown stole the spotlight with her beautiful dress as she unveiled a new business, Kids' Lounge by McBrown, at East Legon.

Felicity Ama Agyemang, popularly called Nana Ama McBrown, looked gorgeous in a pink corseted dress as family and friends joined her to simultaneously celebrate her daughter Baby Maxin's birthday on February 24, 2024.

The beauty entrepreneur wore charming Fulani braids and mild makeup while accessorising her look with beautiful earrings.

Nana Ama McBrown's daughter, Baby Maxin, wore a stunning princess-inspired ball gown and beautiful braids at her birthday party.

Baby Maxin slays in gorgeous outfits for her birthday photoshoot

Young style influencer Baby Maxin looked fabulous in three designer ensembles for her fifth birthday photoshoot.

Some social media users have commented on Nana Ama McBrown's outfit

YEN.com.gh has compiled some reactions below;

im_ernestduah stated:

Baby maxim looks like afronitaa

incisive_roxiey1 stated:

She's pretty and looks like Afronita❤️

richmondasamoah4667 stated:

Too much beauty and grace in one pic... Empress is the finest boss lady in town ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️Gorgeous

kekeli_akosua stated:

Congratulations Nana, great job.

Nanashairstyles stated:

You are bliss ❤❤

ambitious_afia stated:

Empress Papabi God bless you.

Itsmheanita stated:

Well done mama

Albyablord stated:

AMA Mcbrown shines brightly! A woman of grace and wisdom, congratulations on your remarkable achievements. Despite challenges, you are blessed and highly favoured.

Nana Ama McBrown Rocks an Iconic African Print Suit Dress And Fascinator

Earlier, YEN.com.gh wrote about Nana Ama McBrown, who wore a decent dress to host the United Showbiz program.

The fashion icon and her designer have excelled in creating intricately detailed dress masterpieces.

Social media users have offered their opinions on Nana Ama McBrown's effortlessly stylish ensemble and hairdo.

