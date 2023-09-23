Several people joined to express their grievances on the third and final day of the #OccupyJulorbiHouse protest in Accra

One of the people who joined was a young man who enjoyed the brass band tunes so much that he started dancing

After the video was shared on Facebook, many who commented said that he is from,m Takoradi considering his dance moves

A young man who joined the #OccupyJulorbiHouse protest showed that one can express their dissatisfaction and still have fun while doing it.

The young man was dancing and waving his handkerchief as a brass band played a song that possibly touched his heart.

In the video shared by 3FM on Facebook, the man was wearing black jean trousers on a black shirt with a blue denim jacket. He had a red and black hat on as well.

The young man danced happily to the tune of the brass band Photo credit: @3FM Source: Facebook

Source: Facebook

The African map in a red fabric was on the back of the jacket.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

The young man danced and showed some legwork. He also waved his handkerchief simultaneously.

The video was captioned "Demo kakra, Asa kakra" to wit "a little demonstration, a little dance."

Watch the video below:

Reactions to the video

YEN.com.gh collated some comments on the video. Read them below:

@Ras Kanga said:

Made in takoradi wongye orekodo

@Supbay wrote:

He is from Takoradi

@Nana Kyei said:

This guy must definitely come from Taadi

@Matthew Baze Kwofie Jnr wrote:

If you are going on demonstration with a tadi guy with a brass band tune, forget because he won't leave his dance steps for anything

Matthew Baze Kwofie Jnr said:

This guy is from Takoradi

Samuel Edem Darke wrote:

The guy no get problem

@Andrews Nketsiah said:

Straight from Takoradi

The demonstration on Saturday, September 23, 2023, was the third and final day of protest as they have been demonstrating since Thursday, September 21, 2023.

Former President Kufuor makes social media post

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported on a post made by former president John Agyekum Kufuor on social media. It was interpreted as indirect support for the OccupyJulorbiHouse demonstrations.

On the first day of the protests, 49 demonstrators were apprehended by police officers who claimed they had violated a court order prohibiting the demonstrations.

A message came on Kufuor's X page amid questions about arrests and if they are even lawful. It read as follows:

"Respect for human rights, democracy, and the rule of law, coupled with free and fair elections, are essential to good governance and development of peace and security everywhere. J.A. Kufuor, 2008."

Black Sherif speaks on Occupy Julorbi House protest on Twitter

Meanwhile, Black Sherif called out President Akufo-Addo and his government on Twitter.

He stated in his message that he witnessed the president's speech at the United Nations Conference in New York City on September 21, 2023, and was astounded by the amount of money he requested from the international body.

Many people praised him for not remaining silent about the demonstration even though he was not in the nation.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh