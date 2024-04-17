A Ghanaian TikToker has shared some highlights of content creation, three years after joining TikTok

She noted in a video that although the app doesn't pay much, she made a whopping GH¢17,000 from just one TikTok Live session

Netizens who saw the video expressed mixed reactions as some were sceptical about her comments, while others were amazed at her statement

An 18-year-old Ghanaian actress and TikToker, Grace Yaa Baby, has got social media buzzing with comments after she opened up about her earnings from TikTok.

According to the young lady, the app does not pay that much; however, she earns quite a substantial amount when she goes live on the app.

Pretty Ghanaian TikToker opens up about earnings from TikTok. Photo credit: @Keeplearning_with_omar

Source: TikTok

In a video making rounds on social media, she revealed that she made about GH¢17,000 in a day after one TikTok Live session.

Speaking during an interview with Zionfelix on how this was made possible, she explained that most of her fans who love her gift her on the app.

Watch the video below:

Grace Yaa Baby has a huge following on TikTok

Grace Yaa Baby is arguably one of the Ghanaian TikTokers with a huge following.

The young lady who goes by the name @gracyyaababy on TikTok has been using the app for about three years and has 1.6 million followers as of the time this report was filed.

Netizens react to Grace Yaa Baby's statement

Her comment has generated a flurry of reactions online. Most netizens who saw the video were sceptical about her statement.

@Fendi Bosslyn wrote:

"GH¢17,000 a day herr maame aden."

@Brah_King wrote:

"U people will do saa then they started taxing u people"

@Rake wrote:

"The same thing Haji for real told us you people erh."

@Giftlove wrote:

"Hmmmm. Me de3 I haven’t received anything yet o. Eeeeiiii."

Ben South shares how he quit nursing to focus on comedy

In a related development, popular Ghanaian TikToker Ben South also spoke about his achievements since he joined TikTok.

He noted in an interview that he quit his job as a nurse to focus on comedy. According to him, he makes GH¢10,000 in a month.

Source: YEN.com.gh