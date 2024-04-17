A young Ghanaian lady who moved abroad recently has celebrated joining the US Army

The young lady, Perry Akhua Shirley, posted a video of herself showing gratitude to God with her favourite gospel song while looking beautiful in her uniform

Netizens have congratulated her and prayed for the same blessing

A beautiful Ghanaian lady who recently relocated abroad has taken to social media to celebrate her enlistment into the US Army.

Looking stunningly beautiful in her army uniform, Perry Akhua Shirley expressed gratitude to God for helping her become a US soldier.

Perry Akhua Shirley in her army uniform. ·Photo credit: perry.akhua.shirl/TikTok

Perry Akhua Shirley, in a video sighted by YEN.com.gh on TikTok, displayed her "Harmony and Unity" badge on her right arm while playing Judikay's Man Of Galilee gospel song in the background.

The caption of the video posted on her TikTok page, perry.akhua.shirl, suggest she went through some tribulations while in Ghana.

"I was so down in Ghana and God intervained. comment and type 'God I need your favour," the caption read.

Some Ghanaians on social media react

Some Ghanaians on social media who came across the video, which had clocked over 8k likes and 610 comments, praised Shirley and tapped into her grace.

Some of the comments are below.

Maaowusuaa commented:

"I tap into this your testimony in the name of the most high God".

Ruth Nkrumah also commented:

"Will also come here in this uniform one day"

Manaf_Dr. Apple had this to say:

"Awww Gof you look so adorable and beautiful. You got a new follower".

adelaidenartey569 also said this:

"unchangeable God yesterday today and forever please change my story Amen".

Ghanaian Lady In US Army Advises The Youth Not To Rush To Travel To America

YEN.com.gh reported that a Ghanaian lady in the US Army opened up on some misconceptions regarding travelling to the US.

Speaking to SVTV Africa's DJ Nyame, the young lady said living in the US is not as easy as portrayed by many people on social media.

Netizens who saw the video commended her for shedding light on the real situations in the United States.

