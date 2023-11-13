The US Embassy in Ghana has disclosed a remarkable increase in Ghanaian students pursuing graduate programs in American universities

The stats also show that Ghana has elevated its position to the 14th largest contributor of graduate foreign students to the US, climbing from the 18th position

Also, the data show Ghanaian students in the US have been awarded scholarships worth nearly $9 million

The US Embassy in Ghana has released revealing statistics that show a substantial increase in the number of Ghanaian students pursuing graduate programs at American universities.

The figures reveal that for the academic year 2022-2023, a huge 6,468 Ghanaian students undertook graduate studies in the US, representing a notable surge of 31.6% compared to the preceding academic year's count of 4,140 students.

Notably, Ghana has ascended to the 14th position among countries contributing the highest number of graduate foreign students to the United States, showcasing a significant advancement from its prior 18th ranking.

US Ambassador to Ghana, Virginia Palmer and an infographic of the statistics. Source: Twitter/@USEmbassyGhana

Source: Twitter

In the broader context of overall international student enrollment in the US, Ghana has secured the 23rd position, reflecting the growing prominence of Ghanaian students in American higher education institutions.

The US Embassy in Ghana highlighted this accomplishment , celebrating what it calls a "record-breaking" achievement.

Additionally, the embassy underscored the substantial impact of Ghanaian students on the American educational sector, adding that these students were recipients of scholarships totalling almost $9 million.

This financial support was distributed among over 700 higher educational institutions across all 50 states.

The embassy says this demonstrates the diverse and widespread academic pursuits of Ghanaian students in the US.

Source: YEN.com.gh