The ongoing Guinness World Record singing marathon attempt by Ghanaian gospel musician Leticia Hars, popularly known as QueenLet, has entered its fourth day.

A recent video of the record attempt has, however, triggered reactions on social media.

The video, posted on the Facebook page of Zionfelix Entertainment News, captured the gospel musician looking exhausted while performing.

Unlike the first day of her attempt, where she sang with vim and energy, QueenLet looked visibly tired, apparently after experiencing vocal fatigue, which had affected her voice's loudness, causing poor sound quality.

She is the third Ghanaian woman to attempt this record after Afua Asantewaa Aduonum and Juliet Kwaakye.

The two-minute video, which had raked in over 10,000 views and 84 comments at the time of writing the report, was captioned:

"The sing-a-thon is not easy oo. Queenlet is doing her best in Hamburg", the caption read.

Watch the video below:

Ghanaians react to QueenLet's record marathon

Netizens who thronged the video's comments section shared varied opinions, with many raising concerns about whether Guinness World Records would approve her record attempt.

Bra Kwadwo Kelly Prince reacted:

"Naa she should stop, she can't continue anymore, per this video she is even disqualified'."

Manuella Maame Bosiako commented:

"She should use the same method like chef Smith to award herself."

Gizzelle Woodsworth wrote:

"Why are they disturbing themselves like that...Charley ,were tired of this ton ton ton oooo..Wish her well tho."

Alice Abrokwah added:

"I see a strong woman here with a determine mind. The only problem is the choice of songs. They are not helping."

Chef Smith apologises to Ghanaians

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Ebenezer Smith has apologised after it was confirmed his cooking marathon record attempt was a hoax.

The Ghanaian chef, who was in tears, confessed that he did not apply to Guinness World Records before embarking on his attempt.

Chef Smith added that he wanted the opportunity to become a public figure and support his family, leading to the widely-condemned hoax.

