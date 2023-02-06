A Ghanaian lady in the US Army has opened up on some misconceptions regarding travelling to the US

In an interview with SVTV Africa, the young lady stated that living in the US is not as easy as has been made believed on social media

Netizens who saw the video commended her for shedding light on the real situations when it comes to the United States

A young Ghanaian lady based in the United States has offered advice to the youth regarding their quest to seek greener pastures abroad.

Speaking in an interview with SVTV Africa on YouTube, Ama Koranteng who relocated to the USA 10 years ago and currently works in the US Army says people who have decent jobs in Ghana should cool down on their craze to travel abroad especially if they do not have the necessary requirement to make that journey.

Ghanaian lady in the USA lady advises the youth on travelling to the USA Photo credit@SVTV Africa/YouTube

The old student of Wesley Girls High School said the hustle in the USA is real hence Ghanaians who yearn to make that trip should be measured in the expectations.

“When I first came to the USA, my expectation was very high, I felt I wasn’t going to see potholes or even beggars”

“My advice to the youth is that if you have something to do in Ghana or you are living a little bit comfortably concentrate on that and when the opportunity comes then you go for it.”

She added, “if the oppprtunity is not forthcoming don’t do anything illegal to come to the USA because even with the right document, most people have to struggle to get to where they are”.

“On social media, it looks that easy but it is not, it is hustling life” she added.

Netizens who saw the interview commended Ama Koranteng for opening up about living in the United States.

Joss Maan:

When I arrived in the 80s, the cold war was still strong and joining did not come to mind although I had mingled with the GIs when I lived in Germany. I even run into just one Ghanaian US Army man based in Germany in the 70s on deployment from the US.

pope benson:

I’m also in the US Army and I was stationed in Korea with her.

Shittu Frederick:

Tank you DJ Nyame , I live in Norway and my work colleagues sometimes ask me if we have Internet in Ghana

Ahmed Issah Abdul-mumin:

The US army is the best in the world..I wish her all the best. Dj nyame, God bless you for such a nice interview.

