A young woman based in Ghana has put up her first mansion to the admiration of people on TikTok

The young lady, known as Abena Odo, in a video shared on TikTok, said she was able to build her first house through hard work

Netizens have trooped to the comment section to congratulate her on the achievement

A young Ghanaian lady has showcased her almost completed mansion to encourage other women to strive for better things for themselves, starting with the little that they have.

The young lady, based in Ghana, said she acquired the resources to put up the two-storey building through hard work and setting her priorities right.

It's unclear what business the lady is into, but the video of the house sighted by YEN.com.gh online suggests she has pumped a lot of money into it.

She, however, claimed she is from a poor background and that everything she has achieved so far in her life is by dint of hard work.

Abena Odo, as she is referred to on her socials, was also seen in the video advising young women to stop wasting money on needless stuff.

"You think you will make it by chasing men, you'd see a young lady dating three, four, five men at the same time, what property have you acquired from that behaviour. A woman can also build a her own house. I would finished this house and you would come and rent it for me to dictate to you wat time i close my gate." she said.

Netizens praise Abena Odo

Netizens who came across the video on Abena Odo's TikTok page, abenaodogh have thronged to the comment section to praise her on her accomplishment.

Below are some of the comments.

Akosua Asantewa commented:

"tell them dear. they will end up with sicknesses and come on social media to plead for donations."

Sweet Vonney had this to say:

?Hmmmm I just love this God pls help us to."

alexagyei11 also said this:

"Well done sis. i started buying cement when i was 24 years , and now i am always happy. But pls don't be showing this videos on social media."

