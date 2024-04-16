A young Ghanaian lady has taken to social media to express joy after becoming a registered midwife in the UK

Miss Anima, as she is referred to on TikTok, shared a video of herself modelling in her uniform

Netizens who came across the video congratulated her, with some tapping into her blessing

A young Ghanaian lady is over the moon after passing her Objective Structured Clinical Examination (OSCE) to become a registered midwife in the UK.

The ecstatic lady took to social media to celebrate her success, while displaying and modelling her new midwifery uniform.

The newly licensed midwife in her uniform. Photo credit: everythinganima/TikTok

In a video sighted by YEN.com.gh on the Ghanaian lady's TikTok page, everythinganima, the lady, identified as Anima, danced to the You Dey Feel The Vibe song by The Band FRA!.

The caption of the video, which had raked in over 36k likes and 620 comments as of the time of filing this report, suggests that Anima put her social life on hold to prepare for the exam.

"The only time i allowed myself to detached from the world and studied like crazy," she said.

According to the Radiología, the OSCE Exam is a form of examination that enables students to be evaluated in a uniform, standardized, reliable, and objective way.

This exam is carried out across Europe, including the UK, for medical school students.

Followers commended Anima

Some people who follow her TikTok account commended her for passing the exam, which now qualifies her to practice as a midwife in the UK.

Below are a few of the comments on her video.

Mimi commented:

Am preparing for mine, I tap from ur Grace congratulations dear

halfgiantt also commented:

I’m happy you made it . But when you win zip up. Family members dey watch from afar. Careful when you are happy.

Abigail Tawiah-Amoako asked for guidance:

Please I’m preparing to write mine, can you teach me any guidelines please

Bettina replied:

Watch YouTube videos, there’s one Nigeria woman, and practice with time

ZoeDunamis said:

I can relate ooooo congratulations,well done

