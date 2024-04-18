A young youth has inspired his peers online after he displayed a car he bought from his savings

According to the young man identified as Paa Qwesi he saved GH₵50 a day to buy his second car which cost GH₵66,000

Netizens have praised Paa Qwesi for his determination in life

A young Ghanaian man has become an inspiration to many people online after he acquired a car from his savings.

The young man identified as Paa Qwesi, in a video making rounds on social media, said he bought his new Toyota Vitz car by saving GH₵50.00 every day.

The purchase receipt captured in the video captioned, "How I managed to save 50 Cedis every day to get my second taxi," indicates that the car was bought for GH₵66,000.

"Paa Qwesi with his new car. Photo credit: danny_klien/TikTok

Source: TikTok

It was, however unclear from the video sighted by YEN.com.gh how many months Paa Qwesi, a taxi driver, saved to buy the car, which he said was his second.

Ghanaians react

Some Ghanaians who came across the video, which had clocked over 9k likes and 482 comments, as of the time of drafting this story, commended the young man for making good use of his earnings.

A few of the comments gleaned from the video shared on TikTok by danny_klien, have been compiled below.

Ben Johnson Mensah commented:

"50 Cedis for 365 Days is abt 18k.. This must have taken u abt 2-4Yrs.. HardGuy".

kekeli_star also said:

"That’s truly impressive! Saving 50 Cedis every day takes discipline and dedication. Your commitment paid off, and now you have your second taxi".

paa Qwesi replied:

"Let’s all make it together".

Poyoyo also commented.

"you see what stingyness can do. imagine he was sending a broke and aimless woman 50 gh regularly. he will still be far back. man will Excell against orphan women".

Ghanaian Mechanic Sells Two Cars To Relocate To Canada, Agent Dupes Him, Takes Him To Ivory Coast

Recall that YEN.com.gh reported that a Ghanaian man fell victim to a scam after he was convinced to sell his two cars to relocate abroad.

The man revealed his scammers promised to help him travel to Canada only to end up in Ivory Coast.

Many who saw the video also shared their experiences with issues like this.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh