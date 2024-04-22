In a video in the UK, a man expressed surprise at seeing a lot of women work as much as men, stating that this was not the case in Ghana.

He pointed out that this observation was a big culture shock for him, adding that there was no gender discrimination when it came to work

In the comments section of the video, some people agreed with him, while others also argued that Ghanaian women work just as hard as men

A Ghanaian man living in the UK expressed his astonishment at the majority of women in the UK working hard for their money. He claimed it was not as common in his home country, Ghana.

The man, who goes by the name Official Jeffery on TikTok, shared his observations in the video, stating that the number of women working alongside men in the UK was a significant culture shock for him. He noted that in the UK, there appeared to be no gender discrimination when it came to work, alluding to the fact that in Ghana, a lot of women depended on men.

The video, which has since gone viral, has stirred up a heated debate in the comments section. Some netizens agreed with Jeffery's observations, arguing that more men worked for money than women in Ghana.

However, others were quick to challenge his claims, arguing that Ghanaian women work just as hard as men.

Ghanaian man causes stir

YEN.com.gh gathered some reactions from social media users.

Adwoalife said:

didn't u see our mom's in Ghana doing hard work

Ing. Jamie Brown said:

Hw3 capentary shop paaa wey I saw shoddies working with the machines eii boi

Antoinette Afua Yeboah commented:

True and even couples share bills and everything

