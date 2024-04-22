A video of an elderly Ghanaian man celebrating with friends and family as he turned 100 old has gone viral

It came to light that the elderly man who looked healthy had been married for 76 years

Many who commented on the video celebrated him for attaining the milestone and wished more years of joy

An elderly Ghanaian man, Nana Agyei, is receiving congratulatory messages from many people on social media after he clocked 100 years.

In celebrating the feat, his family organized various activities, including a football match, an all-white party, and a thanksgiving service to honour him for becoming a centenarian.

A relative of the elderly man shared a TikTok video of the senior citizen who looked healthy and in good spirits.

She revealed that the centenarian had been married for 76 years to his 92-year-old wife, who looked very happy and danced with joy during the celebration.

Ghanaians congratulate the elderly man

Social media users who thronged the post's comment section showered praises on the elderly man, with many wishing him a life of joy and bliss.

Surewin stated:

Grandpa, I touch in your blessings. May you continue to be healthy. We still need you

okey commented:

Oh that is so beautiful I know him very well and I thought he is more than 100 years old, I am so very happy to see him and all of you see you in 110

BlessingMulti Consult indicated:

I Tapped Into His Age Blessing

Kay commented:

Beautiful I pray paapa will reach 100, he’s 85 now

China bby reacted:by

God bless you more and all the beautiful family and friends

bokorSalvation commented:

Wawoo l tap into your blessings grappa

