Janet Owusu is a Ghanaian living in the UK who works 16 hours each day to make enough money

The hardworking woman said she works two jobs so she can pay off the loan she took to finance her travel to the UK

She has also built a house in Ghana for her younger sister, who Janet intends to relocate to the UK

Ghanaian woman living in the UK, Janet Owusu, said she has worked 16 hours a day since arriving in the country to pay for the money her sister took on her behalf.

Janet said her sister took a loan to finance her travel to the United Kingdom and needed to pay it back even though her sister was not pressuring her to pay immediately.

In an interview with SVTV Africa, Janet disclosed that through her hard work, she has been able to pay off her sister and even acquire a property for herself.

Janet shares her daily routine

The second of three girls, Janet said after she finished paying the debt, she built a house in Ghana for her sister, who comes after her.

“I have benefited a lot from the hours I work. I have lived in the UK for three years, paid my sister, and built a house in Ghana. I have a younger sister in Ghana who lives in the house. I may buy a house in the UK after my fifth year,” she said.

Janet explained that she works eight hours each at two different jobs. She also avoids parties and other fun activities to make enough money for herself.

“I work in the court from 7 am to 5 pm, then return home to sleep for two hours. After, I start work at Amazon, from 8:30 pm to 4:30 am. I then come home, sleep for two hours and return to the court. That was how I did it.”

Janet added that she earns £1500 from her job at the county court. She, however, did not disclose how much she earns from her job at Amazon. She said the UK is a good place to make money if the person travelling there is focused.

Watch the interview below:

