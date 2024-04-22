A video of a Ghanaian man vowing never to allow three of his siblings to travel abroad has surfaced

In the video, he disclosed that the three sold his house in Ghana, hence his decision not to allow them to join him abroad

Netizens who thronged the comment section expressed varied opinions on the matter, with some pleading on behalf of the siblings in question

A Ghanaian man based in Germany has vowed never to support three of his siblings to join him abroad.

In a video making rounds on social media, the man explained that his decision was borne from an act of betrayal perpetrated against him by the said siblings.

According to him, he toiled to build a house in Ghana, however, these siblings of his sold the house and did not offer him anything from the sale of his property.

He revealed in the video that he has supported most of his other Ghanaian siblings and even nieces and nephews to travel abroad and can still mobilise his relatives residing outside Ghana to support them, however, he will never do that.

He noted that these three siblings will never get any support from him.

"They sold my house in Ghana...so I have sealed the way," he stressed.

Watch the video below:

Netizen react to video:

Netizens who saw the video expressed their views on the matter. Some also pleaded with the man to forgive his siblings.

@Mabelle wrote:

"This is serious oo why sell someone’s house all because it’s brothers house. The entitlement of some people."

@Bi Ggy wrote:

"Ronaldo Nazzario has sealed the way."

@hashemiwu

"We go pass Libya na Germany is for you."

@Nana Amoako Ogyampa

"These nkwasiafour miensa has suffered ooo."

@This is New Africa[T.I.N.A]

"It's good he has sealed it... papa 3nye hwe a bone 3nye hwee."

