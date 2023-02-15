A video of the terrifying moment animal control personnel tried removing gigantic snakes hidden in the ceiling of a house has caused a massive stir

The widely shared clip shows the snake control officers removing the enormous serpents from the home's ceiling

OddIy Terrifying posted the footage to Twitter, where it received more than two million views and a variety of comments

An incredible video of the terrifying moment animal control officers removing gigantic snakes hidden in the ceiling of a house has caused a massive stir online.

The short clip begins with one of the snake control personnel pulling one of the serpents down by its tail.

Snakes partially fall from the ceiling

Another officer shattered the ceiling while the person removed the snake from its hiding place, partially causing all the serpents to fall from the top.

The social media account OddIy Terrifying (@OTerrifying) captioned the video as, "snake gets stuck inside of a ceiling".

More than two million people had watched the clip, which received over 2,195 retweets, 590 quote tweets, and 17.9,000 likes at the time of this publication.

Watch the video below:

How netizens reacted to the viral video of snakes in a ceiling

@sumitsaurabh posted:

The scariest thing I have ever seen.

@SPnoir claimed:

I don't think it was "stuck". Just staying warm and near prey.

@needbonuses posted:

The house is theirs now.

@RobMarraArt said:

Welcome to your new home, I'm out.

@Adeye_Son1 commented:

I have had bad thoughts since watching this video last night.

@WandaWa21982467 reacted:

Wow! That’s scary.

@randomshitdotco said:

The way I would immediately cry.

@SkollosCR posted:

Never going close to this apartment ever again.

@tim8935 commented:

Bro, ant pay the rent for this month.

